Liverpool are reportedly ready to offload Xherdan Shaqiri as they look to seal the transfer of Villarreal starlet Samuel Chukwueze.

The Reds narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title to Manchester City but their 97 points accumulated show that the squad does not need tinkering too much.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be on the lookout for a good deal this summer of course, but he not expected to dip his toes into the transfer market too much.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in La Liga, scoring five goals in 19 games, while also impressing in the Europa League. His versatility appeals to Klopp, it is believed, given that he has played across the frontline this season and as an attacking midfielder.

The newly capped Nigeria international has pace to burn and is seen as ideal back-up to Liverpool’s front three.

While the Reds are not actively looking to sell Shaqiri, bids upwards of £20m would surely have to be considered.

The club paid a modest £13m for his services last summer from Stoke and would be looking to make a decent profit in order to sell him.

Meanwhile, former Reds defender Steve Nicol has tipped another six players to leave Anfield this summer.

Nicol thinks Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Sturridge, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno could all be sold.