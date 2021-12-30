From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah has expressed his worry on the rising numbers of human lives lost under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also noted that his priesthood views over the worsening security situation in the country have been misconstrued as a personal attack to the President by those who are closer to him in government.

Speaking at an interactive session with Journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, the catholic cleric reiterated that the President owes Nigerians explanations as to the rising kidnappings and killings in Nigeria.

“Everything I have said about Buhari’s government is not personal. Remember that I have said similar things about previous governments, depending on their wickedness or wrongdoings as at that time.

“Honestly, if you ask me two things that bother me about Buhari’s government: I will say one, the loss of human lives. Secondly, the government’s favoritism approach by allocating positions to a section of the country.” The Bishop explained.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He urged Nigerians to alway keep their leaders awake in living up to their statutory responsibility, saying, “this country is at the natural face of crisis.

“We are not dying because we are Christians or Muslims. It is because the government has failed to protect us from the criminals. Today, we are only living in this country by the grace of God.”

He urged the leaders to always see Nigeria as a bigger entity and focus more on her common citizenship rather than her religion and tribal identity.

Bishop Kukah maintained that as a priest, he will continue to talk truth to power, saying he will welcome anyone with valid arguments to counter his views.

His words: “I have always been a critic of any government in this country. But the most important thing is for anyone who wants to counter my criticism to first come with valid and superior arguments. I realized that we are indifferent to learning how to disagree with each other for the purpose of agreeing with ourselves.”