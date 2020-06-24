Livespot360 has announced a slew of new, cutting-edge formats set to transform digital experiences forever.

These innovations will cut across entertainment and experiential marketing, as LiveSpot360 seeks to use innovation to transcend these trying times.

The unique platforms will feature state-of-the-art technology, as Livespot360 will be exploring the application of virtual and augmented reality in providing stellar experiences through their virtual hub.

Founded in Lagos, Livespot360 boasts an enviable reputation for creating some of the most memorable concert experiences in Nigeria’s history. From pulling off the renowned concert series, “Love Like A Movie,” featuring Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian, to the highly acclaimed “The Falz Experience” and Cardi B’s historic showpiece at Livespot X Festival in Lagos and Accra, LiveSpot360 has been at the heart of specially curated unforgettable experiences.

The company’s full 360 creative expertise has been evident across marketing communications, advertising, digital, tech, production, experiential and entertainment. These wins have seen LiveSpot360 quickly become one of the most respected companies in the industry.

With the launch of new platforms, LiveSpot360 is looking to revolutionise the way consumers interact, with different forms of leisure and entertainment activities. These initiatives also have the potential to help salvage the entertainment industry, which has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since February 2020, some of the world’s biggest musicians have had to cancel gigs and performances, and this has led to a gross loss of over $200 million for the music industry alone.

Livespot360’s new property, Virtuopia, a virtual reality platform, is offering an exciting alternative that will allow creatives to engage fans in cutting-edge and fascinating ways.

Speaking on the new offerings, Deola Art Alade, CEO, Livespot360, said, “In the wake of the new reality, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Livespot360 are aiming to stay ahead of the curve, dictating the pace and seeking endless possibilities. We have always defined and grown exceptional brands and these platforms will not be an exemption. We will continue to do this through a carefully refined system of ideation and creative development, leveraging our extensive resource network to communicate across multi-platforms.”

Another platform, Lutopia, is aimed at engaging consumers with state-of-the-art experiences through Drive-In Discos/Parties/Clubs/Concerts/Cinemas, Drive-Thru Fast Food & Grill and other experiences. Lutopia seeks to offer an equally enjoyable alternative to physical events.