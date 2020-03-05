Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The successful implementation of the National Livestock Transformation programme (NLTP) of the Federal Government would drive productivity in agriculture, improve standards of living and help the country achieve self sufficiency in food production, Kwara State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin has said.

Declaring open a three-day training workshop on the NLTP ahead of its implementation in the state, Afolabi-Oshatimehin explained that Kwara was participating in the programme to empower the citizens, guarantee food security and boost productivity.

“In achieving the plan, Kwara has assembled a robust and highly experienced project management team. The team will be supervised by a steering committee chaired by the secretary to the state government. This shows the high premium the state places on the NLTP,” she said at the event attended by experts and some stakeholders in the state.

“This training is very important. It is aimed at training and equipping the enumerators on how to effectively aggregate data needed for the National Livestock Transformation Programme. After the training, you should all have adequate skills needed to gather the data from the field.”

Nigeria imports $1.3 billion worth of dairy and milk products and another mind-blowing $8Billion on Beef (both live and processed) annually and Kwara State is strategically positioned to take advantage of opportunities inherent in Livestock value chain, she said.

“Our cost of production of a kilogramme of beef estimated at $6 per Kg is one of the world’s highest, compared to $4 per kilogram in Netherlands and $2.5 per kg in India. In Israel, some cows give up to 40 litres of milk per day; Europe and the Americas, it averages 26-30 litres per day.

Our cows produce just 1-1.5Litres per day,” she added, underscoring the need for ranching.

Afolabi-Oshatimehin said the government had allocated resources to support quick roll out of the programme and urged the enumerators to put in their best, assuring them that hardwork and dedication would be rewarded.

About 3000 N-Power Agro Corps were being trained to take the necessary data that would help in implementing the NLTP, according to her.