From Uche Usim, Abuja

Programme Coordinator, Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences), Mr Willie Tawo, has pushed for the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector as it has the potential to add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short period, if well harnessed.

He made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday at a conference to herald the forthcoming Nigeria International Workshop on Ranching & Pasture Management for Livestock Intensification.

The programme is scheduled for September 28 and 29 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The workshop aims to enhance livestock development in tandem with international best practices, to promote the establishment of ranches and good operations of grazing reserves and to facilitate the realization of the laudable objectives of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) while promoting a Socio-economic Sustainable Livestock Development and Management Policy for Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, a team of experts in ranching and pasturing management from the Netherlands, Argentina and Nigeria will make presentations and lead discussions at the workshop.

The programme, he explained, targets the participation of federal and state government animal husbandry/livestock officials, coordinators and project directors of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), livestock business operators, cattle owners, cattle breeding associations, bankers, investors among others.

Mr Tawo explained that the programme has benefits for both proponents of open grazing and anti-open grazing which has been a burning issue in the polity.

“It will put state governments, private sector investors and operators and investors in the right socio-economic perspectives for investing in the establishment of ranches. On the other hand, the pasture management content of the workshop will build capacity for the management operations of grazing reserves,” he said.

