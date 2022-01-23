Now therefore beware, I pray thee, and drink not wine nor strong drink, and eat not any unclean thing: For, lo, thou shalt conceive, and bear a son; and no razor shall come on his head: for the child shall be a Nazarite unto God from the womb: and he shall begin to deliver Israel out of the hand of the Philistines.

We have since started our 21 days fasting and prayer programme, being one of the ways that we consecrate ourselves to God at the beginning of the year. And it should be a lifestyle for the believer. Separation and consecration is a spiritual principle that works every time when put to work.

To be separated in simple words means to distance yourself from certain things that could affect your consecration to God. To be consecrated means to devote and give yourself totally to God for His use. Samson was an example of a man who lived by this principle and we can draw some important lessons from his life. Separation and consecration brought tremendous anointing and power upon the life of Samson.

Samson was called by God to live a separated life. God told his mother not to eat any unclean thing and to avoid drinking alcohol that could intoxicate her while Samson was being conceived, so that the child does not become evil affected and turn into an alcoholic.

Samson was to live a different life and not participate in anything unclean or become excessively consumed with the flesh. His separation was not just supposed to be seasonal but he was supposed to live a devoted life to God all the days of his life on earth. Judges 13:25 And the Spirit of the LORD began to move him at times in the camp of Dan between Zorah and Eshtaol.

During the earlier years of Samson’s life, he was separated and consecrated to doing God’s will and he spent a lot of time in the presence of God in the camp of Dan between Zorah and Eshtaol, the result of which was that it brought a tremendous anointing and power upon his life.

To spend time in a camp meant that Samson went out of everyday pursuits to camp in God’s presence, to pray and fellowship with God. The anointing and power of the Holy Spirit is available to those who commit to doing the will of God for their lives and who spend a lot of time in prayer and fellowship in His presence.

The Spirit of God is waiting to move upon you and move you into the best of God for your life but He is waiting for you to go to a camp like Samson, a place of quietness where you can pray and fellowship with him without distractions. God wants us as believers to live a separated life.

One of the gains of living a consecrated life is that you will enjoy peace-nothing missing, nothing broken. When you consecrate your life and do so steadily, you will have this feeling of inner peace and joy.

Joy is a key of the kingdom. It is the protocol to accessing peace. Too many Christians live in sadness everyday rather than acting on God’s word which commands them to rejoice always. Joy is different from happiness. Happiness is circumstantial whereas joy is a fruit of the spirit which God expects us to bear.

Rejoice in the Lord, irrespective of what you are facing. Be thankful to God for giving you life while praising Him for the things you desire. The peace of the Holy Spirit will rise in your heart when you practice rejoicing. I motivate you to rise up from being sad or discouraged and rejoice. Do it by faith even if you do not feel like it. Secondly, let your moderation be known to all men.

The Bible in basic English Translation says “always be kind and patient towards all men.” Kindness and patience towards everyone is a key to living in peace with them. Too many people are impatient, always becoming angry quickly and rash. If you are this way you, are actually denying yourself of the kingdom life of peace because you quench the work of the Holy Spirit with impatience and rashness. When you are kind and patient you will be slow to anger and when there is no anger there will be no conflicts and you will have peace.

This year, be anxious for nothing. Live free from worry and fear. Worry and fear hinder God from moving in your situation. You actually oppose yourself by worrying and stop the work of the Holy Spirit. Make a decision not to fret or worry over the things you do not have or what you are going through. Worry actually means meditating on the thoughts which the devil puts in your mind about the situation. Worrying does not change what you worry about but instead gives the devil room to torment you.

Demons obsess most people’s minds with negative thoughts filled with fear. Once you start worrying then you are actually entertaining demons and their thoughts and the result is that you will lose your peace.

Tell God about the request and do so with a heart of thanksgiving and praise. When you pray, do not pray in anguish and sorrow, pray with Joy and thanksgiving. Once you do these things, the peace of God will rule your heart and cause you to live free from inner troubles.

