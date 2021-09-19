Introduction

Living connotes lifestyle, conduct, walk. The word of God is very important. It is the standard by which we must live. Isaiah is emphatic about the power in the word. Isaiah 40:8 says, “The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.”

Jesus Christ said in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” We also know that Christ Himself is the living word. In John 1:1-4, 14, the scripture says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2. The same was in the beginning with God. 3. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. 14. And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”

To live by the Word of God is to live the life of Christ because Christ is the Word – the living Word. God wants us to translate His words into our daily practical life so that we can fulfill His purpose. Living is obeying!

We will examine this all-important subject from the following perspectives:

THE COUNSEL

We have the counsel, encouragement or admonition for us to make the word of God part of our everyday living.

Jesus in response to the temptation from the devil said in Matthew 4:4 (and Luke 4:4) “But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.”

The word of God is also to be handed down to coming generations. (Catch them young)

Deuteronomy 6:6-9 says, “And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up. And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes. And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates.”

Joshua 1:8 “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

Colossians 3:16 “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.”

Romans 15:4 “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.”

We must heed the counsel to read, study and live by the word of God if we are to make our lives profitable. Isaiah 1:19. The word of God must guide our thoughts and actions on daily basis.

THE CONTENT

What are the components (combination, entailment etc.) of living by the word of God?

1. Study. Joshua 1:8

2. Meditation. Joshua 1:8. Spend time ruminating over what you read.

3. Obedience. Isaiah 1:19.

To live by the word of God is to live by studying, meditating and obeying the word of God. It is to live in conformity with the standard prescribed in the word of God in order to please God – our Maker. To obey is better than sacrifice.

4. Faith (Trust and confidence in God’s word)

It is to live by faith. Romans 1:17. Faith is what makes us to please God. Faith is what delivers (make real) the promises of the word of God to us. Hebrews 11:1-3.

It is to find great delight in the word of God, loving and living it. Jeremiah 15:16; Psalm 119:47, 72, 97, 140.

It is to live, preaching the Gospel, committing to the Great Commission. Matthew 28:18,19; Mark 16:15-16;

THE CASES

We are enjoined to live by the Word of God. We have cases (examples) of those who did and the blessing it brought to them.

• Abraham. Genesis 12:1-4. God told him to leave his native land. In obedience and faith, he did. He was later greatly rewarded. (see Gen. 22)

• Widow of Zarepath. 1 Kings 17. She obeyed the directive from the man of God (Elijah) and subsequently had her fears allayed.

• Early Apostles Through positive response to divine directive, Peter experienced a turnaround. In the hour of persecution, they stood their grounds to obey God. Luke 5:1-11; Acts 4:19-20.

• Jesus Christ. He lived – fulfilling the scripture. Hebrews 10:5-7.

THE CONSOLATION (compensation, profit, reward etc.)

Living by the word of God attracts great reward – for now and hereafter. This truth should always encourage us to live for God at all times and in all circumstances.

1. Great Transformation 2 kings 22:8-ff; Psalm 119:9; 2 Timothy 3:16,17. 1 Peter 2:2.

2. Prosperity, Good success and fruitfulness. It brings the blessedness of fruitfulness. Joshua 1:8; Psalm 1:1-3

3. Godly descendants and generational blessings.

Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

Genesis 18:17-19 And the LORD said, Shall I hide from Abraham that thing which I do; Seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him? For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.

4. Fellowship with God. Living by the word of God promotes fellowship with God. John 14:23

5. Open Door to Breakthroughs. It gives us access (open door) to innumerable blessings. Revelation 3:8

6. Eternal life. The word of God brings eternal life. John 8:51

CONCLUSION

Living by the Word of God is the standard expected of us as Christians as we have seen many others who went before us did. May God help us to follow this footstep daily.

CALL TO SALVATION

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

