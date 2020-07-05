Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, in partnership with Trace Content Distribution, a new division within the Trace TV Group, have announced the availability of the classic drama thriller, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free on the Airtel TV platform.

Directed by veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah, the drama thriller is a sequel to the 1990’s blockbuster ‘Living in Bondage’ with a riveting plot and an ensemble cast, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kenneth Okonkwo and Enyinna Nwigwe, among others

Executive produced by Charles Okpaleke, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free has received critical acclaim, taking home 11 awards at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The movie has also gone to break box office records, ranking 11th on the list of highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

Commenting on the inclusion of the movie on Airtel TV, Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, said Airtel would always go the extra-mile to deliver top-notch and quality content for consumers on the Airtel TV platform.

“Airtel is revolutionizing the television viewing experience for all its customers. With Airtel TV, we bring the best shows, best movies and the best of live TV to our customers, engaging them with premium content as well as bringing joy, happiness and laughter to everyone regardless of location, entry fee and income level,” Balsingh said.

Managing Director, Trace, Sam Onyemelukwe, commented: “Airtel TV represents a revolution for movies and series in Nigeria and beyond. Trace Content Distribution, a new division within Trace) saw Airtel TV as a massive opportunity for the industry, so as a key aggregator for Airtel TV, we are excited to bring Living in Bondage onto the platform, and look forward to continuing the trend with other blockbuster Nollywood movies.”

Meanwhile, consumers have thousands of other Nollywood and Hollywood blockbusters to choose from on the Airtel TV app at no subscription cost. They can also enjoy data-free access to movies on the app for the first seven days after download.