From Okwe Obi, Tunde Ezu and Emmanuel Aguike, Abuja

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have expressed divergent opinions on the possible end of COVID-19 in 2022, as predicted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, had, on December 29, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland, expressed optimism that 2022 could mark the end of COVID-19 acute stage globally: “No country can boost its way out of the pandemic. 2022 must be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As at January 18, 2022, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said that the country had 23,439 active cases, 224,629 discharged cases and 3,110 deaths.

Some residents expressed optimism that the pandemic would certainly come to an end. Others discounted the claim because of the nonchalant attitude of some citizens to get vaccinated and the inability of those willing to access vaccination centres.

Salisu Ibrahim lives in the AYA area of the territory. He said:

“COVID-19 is going to end this year. If people started getting vaccinated in huge number it is going to end. Everything is dependent on God. So we are trusting to God to help so that this pandemic will come to and end once and for all so that we can go back to our normal life.”

Mercy Awolowo noted: “It depends on the region because abroad, the people abide by the COVID-19 principles more seriously. They wear their masks and maintain social distancng.

“I feel it works there because of the vaccines they are producing. I heard that it is good. But in Nigeria, I doubt because there is no social distancing and the COVID-19 guidelines are really neglected. My advice is that government should import good vaccines and citizens should take the COVID-19 guidelines seriously.”

Bashiru Dauda is a civil servant: “I am looking at COVID-19 from how it came and where it is presently. I do not think it is ending in 2022. But you know if efforts and all hands could be put on deck like people wearing their facemasks and all that I guess it might work.

“But the way it is right now with the system and everything I do not think it is going to work. I do not know what the WHO saw but my take is that it is not going to work.”

Chukwuma Obi: “No, I do not think that COVID-19 will end in 2022. When you look at the society, the COVID-19 is increasing everyday. If you visit the hospital you will see patients suffering from the virus.

“Even at that, when you tune in to television or radio you hear and see people dying from the virus and they still wear face masks. The COVID-19 is increasing everyday. So, I do not think it will end this year.”

James Emmanuel: “Based on what I have seen, I do not think COVID-19 will end this year. For example, during the Africa Cup of Nations Football Completion (AFCON), in Cameroon, some of our players did not participate in the previous matches that we won.

Players like Victor Osimhen contracted it. It is one of the major things that prevented him from following the players to Cameroon. Even some prominent men who have money and even took the vaccine also contracted the virus. I do not think that it will end this 2022. It is not possible.

“My advice is for the government and Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines. For example in Abuja here, in a cab you will see that tax drivers carry two in front and four persons at the back.

This is wrong.

“It ought to be one in front and two or three at the back. Also, during an occasion, only 50 people should attend. Let us start that first. Most people do not wear facemasks in most social gatherings. It is wrong.”

Lawrence Simon Peter said: “The number of those infected and those that have died keep rising. Assuming it would end, we would have been experiencing a decline in the number. But the number is increasing and it is on that ground that that I doubt it. In my own opinion, I do not think it will end this year.”

He urged government not to relent on advocacy and enlightenment: “FCT residents no longer observe the prevention protocols religiously. It is still going to be we should take caution, wash our hands and do the normal thing; try to observe social distance and all that COVID-19 entails, to stop the spread.”