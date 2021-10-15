For indigent children and mothers in Iponri community, Lagos, the ninth edition of the Liza C Street Concert was a day to remember. Artistes that performed at the concert were Liza C, Jeffery, SOG, Souljah, Lisa, MC Saint Envi and MC Godpasdem, among others.

More than 200 children and mothers were reached with the message of the love of God through music, dance, words of encouragement and gift packs such as back-to-school kits, stationery, clothes, shoes and food items, among other gifts.

This event is in line with Vision 500/500, the year’s project of the Liza Moses Foundation for Educational Empowerment of 500 underprivileged children across Nigeria.

There were four major beneficiaries that marked the event. Some of the gift items include13 colourful mattresses,, which was given to Gifted Steppers, a home for underprivileged children in Ikorodu, to write-off their nightmare of sleeping on the floor or on bare bed springs for lack of mattresses.

30 children from St. John’s Primary School, Okitipupa, Ondo State received scholarships, 40 children from Makoko Dream Foundation received uniforms, and in Iponri, Lagos State, 20 children were given back to school kits. More so, in celebration of Liza Moses Foundation’s second year anniversary, one year scholarship was awarded to three students in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Convener of Liza Moses Foundation, Liza C, an award winning gospel artist and humanitarian said the Liza C Street Concert is a music and love outreach aimed at winning, empowering, uplifting and enriching people in street communities.

According to her, the concert holds twice in a year, April and September and has recorded phenomenal impact.

“The Liza C Street Concert is one of the major vehicles through which we drive our charity gestures in communities. And it has been phenomenal connecting with underprivileged people on the street. With this year’s 8th and 9th edition of the street concert, we have reached out and given stationeries and other gift items to over 500 children across Nigeria.”

The event was sponsored by the Liza Moses Foundation also enjoyed the support of organizations like Terra Seasoning, CHI Ltd, Anointed Link Whole Sale Limited, Reveal Image and ENL.

Marveled and excited by the lives touched so far, Chairman of Liza Moses Foundation, Sunday Moses attributed their successes to God while emphasizing that all they needed to do was to make themselves available and God took over the rest. “This ninth edition is a celebration of God’s faithfulness. When we started this humanitarian journey, we didn’t look at our pockets. This journey has been that of faith. God has been with us and has not failed us for once. He has touched many lives through us and to this we are most grateful.”

Founder of Gifted Steppers, Ihuoma Harrison, was visibly excited by the mattresses given to the home which she described as a huge relief. Though the home has enjoyed many humanitarian gestures from the Liza Moses Foundation, these 13 mattresses she said mean a lot to them. “For some months the children have been sleeping on iron bunks without mattresses because the ones in the home are bad. With these relief gifts, there will be an end to complain of body pains and the children will have sound sleep,” she explained.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .