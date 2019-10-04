Gloria Ikegbule

Gospel musician, Elizabeth Ndidi Moses aka Liza C, unveiled her NGO, ‘Liza Moses Foundation’ on September 22 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking with TS Weekend, Liza said she was inspired to set up the NGO because of her love for humanity: “The Foundation was birthed a few years ago during the Liza C Street Concert in commemoration of my 15 years on stage, as a vehicle for empowerment and transformation of indigent women, youths and children living on the streets. The Foundation has reached out to over 3,000 beneficiaries with soul lifting music, skill acquisitions and gift items.

“This is my God given calling and I am passionate about helping the less privileged, giving them hope. The Foundation is dedicated to enriching and empowering the lowly in our communities with skills acquisition and community building programmes,” she said.

Anchored by popular comedian, Koffi, celebrities present at the ceremony included Teddy Fresh Prince, Akin Alabi, Zaki Adzee and DJ Gosporella among others.