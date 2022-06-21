By Chinwendu Obienyi

To further drive growth within the Nigerian leather sector whilst also educating and creating maximum visibility for leading leather players across Africa, the Federal Government has said it will continue to enhance the potential of the leather industry.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, stated this at the just concluded Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) 5 which held in Lagos.

The 2-day event which sought to reiterate the potential economic impact of the leather sector on the Nigerian economy had in attendance over 2000 key stakeholders including the Ex-Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and members from several Federal Ministries, Bank of Industry, Trade bodies, financial institutions, Leather designers, players in the leather ecosystem as well as local and international investors.

Speaking at the event, Adebayo commended the organisers of the forum while adding that the FG is proud of the good works the Lagos Leather Fair have created in 5 years.

“This a solid platform where everyone within the leather ecosystem can meet up and hold conversations on how to move the industry forward. The result of this has become very visible with the growing attention gained by the industry and increased collaboration amongst players.

For us as a ministry, we will continuously drive the support till the potential of the leather industry is fully harnessed in Nigeria”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, expressed delight at the large gathering and the quality of conversations had at the fair. Olayebi said the gathering at the fair was a testament to the value finished leather goods sector represents for the wider industry if properly harnessed.

“For five years now, we have constantly provided a platform for leather and lifestyle enthusiasts and industry players to come together, to enhance visibility for the industry, whilst also championing conversations on how to move the industry forward. And this year, despite the impact of the pandemic, we have seen that industry players have continued to hone their craftsmanship, their skills, and their innovation, in order to drive the shift that we need to make the industry’s potential a reality”, she said.

According to her, some exhibitors from the very first edition have now metamorphosed into international brands, driving a positive Made-in-Nigeria narrative on the global stage.

