The League Management Company has relocated Kano Pillars football club from the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, to Muhammad Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

The club management received the directives from LMC on Friday that they have been banished to Katsina with immediate effect in a letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer of LMC, Salihu Abubakar.

The LMC cited security challenges and encroachment unto the playing field during match with Rivers United football club in match day 16 at Kaduna as reason for the relocation.

The statement said henceforth Kano Pillars would play their home matches at Muhammad Dikko Stadium, Katsina, starting with a Day 17 match against Nasarawa United today. Kano Pillars was fined ₦2.5m and directed to henceforth play their home matches at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

Pillars were fined for failure to provide adequate security and ensure restriction of access to unauthorized persons to restricted areas, which resulted in the harassment and intimidation of Match Officials.

Additionally, the LMC also wrote to Coach George of Enyimba who was charged for his disparaging statement to the media which publicly questioned the performance and integrity of the match officials after the MatchDay 15 game in Owerri against Heartland instead of sending his complaints through the appropriate channels.

George was issued a warning and directed to desist from such conduct.