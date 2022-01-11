Demonstrating its zero tolerance for any form of acts of misconduct in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the League Management Company (LMC) has again sanctioned Clubs and its officials that have been found in breach of the NPFL Rules and Framework in the course of a match.

In the latest exercise of Summary Jurisdiction, Niger Tornadoes and two of the club officials have been sanctioned just as the LMC has requested the Nigeria Referees Appointment Committee to review the performance of the Center Referee in the MatchDay 5 fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Rivers United.

Following preliminary investigations and consideration of reports from the Match Commissioner, Match Referee and the Referees Assessor, the LMC charged Tornadoes for breaches of Rule B13.52, C0 and B13.21, resolving to find the club a total of N5.5m, to play their next three home matches at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja and a suspended two points deduction.

Umar Farouk, the Chief Coach of Niger Tornadoes was charged with breach of Rule C11 for assault on the Referee when he struck a blow to his head as the Referee proceeded towards the dressing room at halftime.