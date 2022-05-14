The League Management Company (LMC) and Bitnob, a leading financial technology company has reached an understanding for the sponsorship of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the LMC said the two parties will meet on Tuesday, May 17 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos to officially unveil the partnership and make public important details of the relationship.

He said negotiation for the partnership was painstaking to ensure that Bitnob and the NPFL will have a mutually beneficial alliance to project the Fintech brand through the domestic league.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Bitnob, a company that provides payments solutions for individuals and businesses will be partnering the league as an Elite Sponsor in the Financial Technology category.