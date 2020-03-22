Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko has expressed shock at the accident involving some players of Rangers International on Sunday, which led to the death of their striker and CHAN Eagles International, Ifeanyi George.

Dikko, who contacted the club’s management on getting the report, commiserated with the club management, team members and fans of the Enugu based club, as well as the player’s immediate family.

“We sympathise with the club at this trying time and pray for the repose of his soul and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery”, the LMC chairman told the club’s manager, Amobi Ezeaku and coach, Salisu Yusuf in the phone call.

He urged all Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) stakeholders to take all necessary precaution to stay safe amidst the growing Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) pandemic.

“It is instructive that we should, as much as is possible limit our movements, restrict social contacts and adhere to health protocols set out by relevant global, national and state agencies for the containment of COVID 19”, Dikko appealed.