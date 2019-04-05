Emma Jemegah

League Management Company (LMC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko and other independent directors of the company have been unanimously endorsed for another tenure.

The endorsement was arrived at during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held at the Best Western Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday. The EGM, which had in attendance, the LMC Board and all the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs was convened to deliberate on among other matters, the LMC Governing Structure, as provided in the LMC Supplementary Regulations of 2014.

LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko in his opening remark spoke on the LMC Governing Structure, the progress recorded by the league, the challenges faced lately, the projects lined up to improve the fortunes of the league and steps that hag been taken to resolve some of these challenges and return the league to expectations of the clubs, especially in matters of revenue generation.

Dikko further thanked the NPFL family for the opportunity given him and the board to serve, promising that the years ahead will usher in greater successes on the field and in the books and then announced the intention of the current board to seek re-appointment with the provisions of the LMC Supplementary Regulations of 2014.

The EGM unanimously endorsed the re-appointment of the current chairman and independent directors of the LMC for another term, subject to the conclusion of the work and processes of the company’s Selection Committee pursuant to the provisions of Articles 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the LMC Supplementary Regulations of 2014 and Article 18 (2) of the NFF Statutes, 2010.