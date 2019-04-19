League Management Company (LMC) has fined Rangers International N2.5 million for breaching league rules during their Match-day 14 encounter against Katsina United in Enugu, BSNSports.com.ng reported.

The Flying Antelope failed to provide adequate security to prevent fans gained access to the pitch and almost broke into the dressing room, thereby breached Rule B13.52.1, B13.52.2 and B8.21 of the League.

Rangers International of Enugu piped Katsina United 1-0 in their Match-day 14 encounter decided at the Cathedral Nnamdi Azikiwe International Stadium, Enugu where the fans encroached the pitch and gained access to restricted area.

In a statement released by the league body via its official Twitter handle, which read: “Rangers International has been fined N2.5m for breaches of Rule B13.52.1, B13.52.2 and B8.21 during their MatchDay 14 fixture against Katsina United.

“The LMC in a Summary Jurisdiction notice charged the club for failure to ensure adequate crowd control, as spectators gained access to restricted area, such as the running tracks in breach of Rule B13.52.1.