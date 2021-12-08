The General Assembly of the League Management Company (LMC) and NPFL Club Owners have agreed December 17, 2021 as the kick off date for the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

This was part of the resolutions at the end of its General Assembly meeting, held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the LMC, in Abuja.

Executive Secretary of the NPFL Club Owners Association, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka, said the new season would start and end early enough in order to align the NPFL programme with the international football calendar.

Chukwuemeka also revealed that the General Assembly endorsed the appointment of Davidson Owumi, as the new CEO of the League Management Company (LMC).

Earlier, the LMC had announced that more sponsors and partners would be unveiled soon to boost the revenue streams of the league aside NPFL television coverage of the league and other activities.

