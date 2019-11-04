FC IfeanyiUbah has received a temporary waiver for its coaches until mid season when they are expected to have obtained requisite qualifications to coach a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club.

The League Management Company (LMC) granted the waiver following an application by the club requesting that Head Coach, Uche Okagbue and his assistants be allowed time to obtain CAF Coaching licences in line with the NPFL Framework and Rules.

The LMC had in a letter dated November 1, 2019 directed the club that all the Coaches it presented for registration did not have the required CAF graded Coaching Licence .

But FC IfeanyiUbah in a response on same date applied for a waiver,

We note, from your response, your application for a temporary waiver, noting that Okagbue should be granted a waiver in recognition of his status as an ex-international and years of experience in coaching at various clubs. For their Assistant Coaches, the Club argued that they have registered for the requisite qualification courses.

In approving the waiver, the LMC said it has taken cognizance of the grounds of the appeal but would only limit the period of the waiver to the first half of the season during which the Coaches must present proof of their certification.