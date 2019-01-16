Plateau United of Jos has been ordered to play its next three home fixtures at the Ilorin Township Stadium and fined N5 million for breaches of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the Match Day 1 fixture against FC IfeanyiUbah on Sunday, January 13.

The club also risks immediate three points deduction should a similar disturbance occur again during the current season.

The sanctions announced by the League Management Company (LMC) in a Summary Jurisdiction notice sent the club followed the rowdy crowd incidence at the end of the match, which saw the match officials assaulted by unruly fans led by one Attahiru Babayo, who was identified by the match officials as the leader of the assault gang. The club had been ordered to assist security agencies apprehend the said Babayo and others for prosecution, failing, which Plateau United would be liable to pay a fine of N25, 000 per day until the culprit is arrested.

Plateau United was found breaching four rules of the NPFL, ranging from failure to provide adequate security, assault on match officials, throwing objects on to the field of play, encroachment on the field of play and conduct capable of bringing the league to disrepute. The rules include B8.21, B13.1 and, C1.1

The club supporters were also found to have thrown objects and projectiles at the match officials, as they left the field of play in violation of Rule B13.18 of the Framework and Rules. The club was also charged under Rule B13.18 for encroachment on the field of play by its supporters.

The sanctions imposed by the LMC on the club in exercise of its summary jurisdiction included a fine of N1million for failure to provide adequate security, another N1million pursuant to Rule C12 being compensation to each of the assaulted match officials and in addition to any certified cost of treatment.

Other sanctions included a fine of N1million for throwing of objects on to the field of play, N1million for encroachment on the field of play and restricted area immediately after the match and N1million for conduct capable of bringing the League to disrepute.

Furthermore and consequent on the disturbances that occurred in the course of the match, the LMC ruled that “pursuant to Rule B13.21, Plateau United Fc is hereby ordered to play its next three (3) home matches at the Ilorin Township Stadium’.

The LMC charged Plateau United to within seven days identify and ensure the apprehension and prosecution by the relevant security agencies of one Attahiru Babayo, (who was identified and named by the match officials, as having led the assault) and other persons, who carried out the assault on match officials.

The former NPFL Champions have 48 hours, within which to accept the decisions or elect to appeal. However, any of the two decisions the club may choose must be communicated in writing to the LMC and should the appeal fail, additional sanctions may be imposed.