Paul Erewuba

The League Management Company has announced the final standing for the 2019-2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The league organising body revealed the official standing on Friday after the club agreed to end the season due to the effect coronavirus pandemic.

Plateau United (49 points), Rivers United (45 points), and Lobi Stars (43 points) made up the top three before play was suspended with most teams having 13 games to play. Enyimba, meanwhile, were fifth on 36 points and had played only 20 games when play was suspended back in March.

After long deliberations, the organisers decided to use to point per game method to determine the final standing, because some teams still have outstanding matches before the league was suspended, indefinitely.

Consequently, Plateau United finished on top of the table with 1.96 points, while Enyimba and Rivers United are second and third with 1.80 points, respectively. The Aba Elephant came second, thanks to better head to head record against Rivers United.

Lobi stars dropped to fourth with 1.72 points, while Rangers International remain fifth with 1.54 points.