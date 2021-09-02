By Bunmi Ogunyale

The League Management Company (LMC) will in the coming days unveil a major sponsor for the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Our source revealed that the both the sponsors and the LMC are trashing out some of the grey areas of contract before making it public.

“Having studied the contract, it is believed that the sponsors have made mouthwatering offer that will develop and make the Nigerian League a model for others.

“The intending sponsors have requested for changes in the formation of the LMC as an entity and will be unveiled as soon as we are through with all that.

