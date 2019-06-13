The League Management Company (LMC) has banned Kano Pillars’ skipper, Rabiu Ali for 12 games after he attacked the referee following his team’s 1-1 draw with Enugu Rangers in the NPFL Championship Playoffs at Agege Stadium.

The 32-year-old midfielder opened the score from the stunning free kick but the Flying Antelope, were awarded a controversial penalty in the dying moments of the contest and Godwin Aguda put it away.

Kano Pillars’ captain, Ali openly confronted the referee, even after his teammates tried to discourage Nigeria international before irate fans of the northern base side invaded the Soccer Temple pitch.

His club defended his action, arguing that he had been a disciplined player in his long and illustrious career.