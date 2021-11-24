The congress of the League Management Company (LMC) will on December 1 ratify the appointment of Davidson Owumi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the league body.

This was after the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) overruled LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko regarding his personal misgivings with the appointment of Owumi.

The NFF had as far back as October 2020 announced Owumi as LMC CEO designate.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

However, all efforts by the former international striker to resume office in Abuja were blocked until top NFF officials stepped in.

A top sponsor, Bet9ja had maintained it will not release its financial support to the NPFL until Owumi has taken office.

This comes as the kick-off for the new 2021/22 NPFL season remains uncertain more than three months after Akwa United were crowned champions of last season.LMC To Ratify Davidson Owumi Appointment As CEO December 1

The congress of the League Management Company (LMC) will on December 1 ratify the appointment of Davidson Owumi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the league body.

This was after the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) overruled LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko regarding his personal misgivings with the appointment of Owumi.

The NFF had as far back as October 2020 announced Owumi as LMC CEO designate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .