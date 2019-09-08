Luxury Model Search Nigeria (LMSN) recently held pomp pageantry at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The competition, which was aimed at discovering the next female entrepreneur, who will make a change in entrepreneurial skills featured 10 finalists at the show.

CEO and founder of LMSN, Suzzie Odeniyi also known as Suzzie D said, “ We have created this platform in order to help girls achieve their dream and develop a working, business partnership with them”.

With over 500 million applicants across Nigeria, 10 finalists finally emerged to participate in the final search after a week booth camp in Ikoyi.

Damilola Bolarinde, 23, from Lagos was crowned the first Luxury Model Search winner. Yetunde Akinfolarin emerged first runner up while Patience Egwaba came third.

Bolarinwa won one million cash prize and international modeling contract with Suzzie D celebrity Network. The finalists showcased top Nigerian designers collections from House of Jahdara, Sevon Dejan, JReason and T.T. Dalk among others. LMSN was sponsored by Studio 24, My Hair LTD, Max FM.