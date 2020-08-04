Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has warned that the spate of borrowings from China, will destroy the economy of Nigeria and mortgage the future of citizens.

The rights group suggested that before the Federal Government embark on a borrowing spree, there should be a public debate from the local, states and federal level to enable Nigerians debate and ascertain the justification of loans, stressing that the members of the National Assembly have failed to do the biddings of the electorate.

While addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, called on the Nigeria Union Journalists, Nongovernmental Organisations, and particularly, the youth, to rise up and fight for their future by demanding accountability, rather than spend valuable time watching a reality television show, Big Brother Naija.

He also called on religious bodies to propagate social justice more and speak less on tithes.

He further pleaded with governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to give bailouts to credible media organisations unconstitutionally just like other organisations in order to sustain those adversely affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Onwubiko, however, called on the media to desist from giving voices to those he called “oppressors” to Nigerians, rather, he insisted that the media should give voice to those who speak true to power, for the betterment of the country.