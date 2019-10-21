Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has promised to sanction officers who lobby for positions or postings.

He spoke at the ‘passing out parade’ of the second batch of converted/ upgraded officers (Course 2019) of the service held at the Immigration Training School, Kano.

“You are advised not to engage anybody to lobby on your behalf for any favours including staff deployment. Failure to adhere to this would be tantamount to indiscipline” he stated.

Babandele explained that the training was designed to deepen and widen their skills and professional knowledge in preparation for the jobs as commissioned officers.

He charged the officers to discharge heir duties with a sense of utmost cautiousness and seriousness as they are now liable for their actions and inactions.

He also cautioned them agains acts of corruption and indiscipline, saying the NIS has zero tolerance for corruption.

He said the NIS places emphasis on system automation, band tasked them to upgrade their Information Technology literacy and skills if they are to be relevant to the service.