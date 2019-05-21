Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Lobi Stars head coach, Solomon Ogbeide has been reported dead, according to BSNSports.com.ng.

The sad news broke when people were suspicious after Ogbeide was not sighted on the technical bench in Lobi Stars’ last home game against Wikki Tourists in Makurdi, Benue state.

According to a report, Ogbeide had yesterday morning complained not feeling too well before his sudden death.

Lobi Stars were 2017/18 NPFL champion hence, represented Nigeria in the 2018/19 CAF Champions League.

Lobi Stars are second on the group A table with 31 points in 20 matches.

As at the time of filing this report, Lobi Stars were playing their week 21 NPFL game against Wikki Tourists. Winning the match we increase the team’s chance of Super six qualification.