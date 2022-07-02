Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL relegation strugglers, Lobi Stars of Makurdi is enmeshed in a legal battle as the Benue State owned football club has been dragged to court for alleged failure to pay hotel debt since 2020, it was gathered.

Lobi Stars, 12th on the 2022 NPFL log and currently facing uncertainties over its league status with 3 points away from the danger zone, is accused of not paying a total sum of Five Hundred and Sixteen Thousand (N516, 000) Naira only as hotel bills in 2020 when its players lodged in Dozat Jen Villa, Makurdi.

Dozat Jen Villa manager, Emmanuel Idoga, on Wednesday dragged the management of the Lobi Stars club to Makurdi Upper Area Court to get his money and also slammed over a million Naira damages on the struggling club

Idoga who was represented by his lawyer, Unongo Unongo, averred before the court that all efforts to recover the money failed.

His council said the players lodged in the hotel between March 16 and March 17, 2020.

The counsel further said that three players of the team also spent two months in the hotel without making any payment.

He further averred that he wrote series of letters to the defendant.

”My client sent the first letter on June 29, 2021, but there was no response,” he said.

Unongo also said that during the hearing, he will rely on the letter dated June 29, 2021, which was served on the defendant.

He urged the court to order the defendant to pay the N516,000.

NAN reports that he also prayed for N1million as general damages, N50,000 as filing fee and any orders the court may deem fit.The counsel alleged that the defendant was evading service and applied for substituted service on the defendant.

The Magistrate, Dooshima Ikpambese, in her ruling, ordered substituted service on the defendant.