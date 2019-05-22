Bolaji Okunola

The management of Lobi Stars of Makurdi has formally announced the death of coach Solomon Ogbeide just as it denied reports that the coach slumped before he was confirmed dead.

The club secretary, Terzungwe Chugh, in a statement said the coach died at a private hospital in Makurdi following complication emanating from heart and other multiple organ failure.

The management condemns, in strong terms, the fake news going round that the coach slumped and died. We urged the general public to disregard this fake news in its totality.

“ He was a very hardworking and highly dedicated personality. His death has, indeed, created a very big vacuum that will be difficult to fit.

“ The club management is consulting with the family of the deceased for all necessary arrangement to give the famous Edo-born coach a befitting burial. Details of the arrangement will be out soon.

Meanwhile, the vice Chairman of Lobi Stars, Mr. Mike Idoko, has thanked every one that stands with the club in their moment of grief and urged the family, friends, fans, well-wishers and the entire Nigerian football community to take solace in the good legacies that the coach has left behind.