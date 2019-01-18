Nigeria’s Lobi Stars have admitted that they are wary of the threat posed by a wounded ASEC Mimosas ahead of the teams’ CAF Champions League clash this coming weekend.

Lobi Stars enjoyed a great start to the group stage campaign when they claimed a 2-1 home win over Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, while the Ivorian giants suffered a 5-2 defeat away to Wydad Casablanca.

An ASEC side looking to bounce back at their home ground, the Houphouet Boigny Stadium, will be no easy opponents for Stars on Saturday afternoon.

“We know ASEC are a very good side and we can’t judge them with the loss against Wydad,” Oluwadamilare Ojo, who was picked as man-of-the match against Sundowns told, CAF’s official website