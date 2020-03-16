The Marketing Sub-committee for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 said broadcast signals are still available for interested television stations for a fee.

Supersport Nigeria was named the host broadcaster for the festival and will beam live to millions of Nigerians and other sports lovers across the African continent on pay television, but Mike Itemuagbor, chairman of the subcommittee said signals for terrestrial broadcasting are still available on first come, first served basis. “This is to let television stations in Nigeria know that signals for the broadcast of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival on terrestrial television are available. Interested television stations should contact the marketing subcommittee for discussion. We are aware they pay to air international sports events. This is the international standard and Nigeria cannot pretend to be different when it comes to broadcasting and media rights for events organised in Nigeria by Nigerians,” said Itemuagbor, who wants history to remember Edo state and organisers of the 20th National Sports Festival for redefining everything about sports marketing, broadcasting and media rights.

“We want to use the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival to not only redefine the technical and administrative organisation of such a multi-sports event, but also want to redefine broadcasting and media rights for the biggest sporting event in Nigeria,” he added.