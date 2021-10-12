The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2021 National Youth Games are satisfied with the level of preparedness of University of Ilorin ahead of the competition.

Members of the Sports Directors’ forum also expressed their delight at the arrangements in place for the games.

Alhaji Ladan, the Sports Director of Kebbi State and Wodi Braveman, his counterpart from Bayelsa State also gave thumbs up to the LOC for their swift reaction in getting more options for the accommodation of athletes and officials when it was discovered that some hostels at the University of Ilorin were not available.

“We commend the LOC and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their quick thinking in making alternate accommodation arrangements for the athletes at the Kwara State Polytechnic which has some newly built hostels when it was discovered that some students at the University of Ilorin were still in session,” the Directors chorused.

The former chairman of the Kwara State Sports Council, Tunde Kazeem and the sub dean of student affairs at the University were also full of praise for the organisers.

The Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Bode Durotoye has also confirmed a slight adjustment to the time line of the National Youth Games with the opening ceremony initially scheduled for Wednesday now moved to Thursday.

