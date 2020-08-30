Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Following public complains of illegal spending and awards of illegal contracts by local governments in Jigawa, the state House of Assembly assembly has directed its Public Accounts Committee to investigate all the financial activities of the 27 local government councils in the state.

The Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba Jahun, announced to the House during itsTuesday’s sitting and in a motion moved by the deputy majority leader of the house Barrister Bala Hamza Gada on the need to investigat the financial activities of the local government councils to ensure prudence in the management of public funds.

The Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, Barrister Bala Hamza Gada, told the Sun that the investigation will centre on the conduct of local governments disbursement and administration of public funds, with a view to expose corruption and inefficiencies.

He said the directives followed series of complaints received by the committee from 6 local government areas over alleged misappropriation of public funds through frivolous awards of contracts that contravene the law.

He said that the affected local governments include Auyo, Hadejia, Guri, Kirikasamma, Birniwa and Gwaram local governments councils.

The investigation has generated a lot of tension among the councils in the state where some see it as another ‎means to coerce the local government councils into accommodating projects initiated by assembly members.

Gada said the committee had decided to expand its investigation to the remaining 21 Local Government councils in the state.

The chairman said his committee will do its best to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of local government councils.

He also assured the Jigawa State House of Assembly determination to ensure discipline and accountability in the management of all public resources in the state.