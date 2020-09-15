Mr Foluso Ojo, the Chairman of Oye Local Government in Ekiti, on Tuesday said that the council had distributed agrochemicals, cutlasses and palm tree seedlings to 85 farmers from the area to boost agriculture.

Ojo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He stated that his decision to empower the farmers was to support the agenda of Gov. Kayode Fayemi in developing agriculture and promoting rural development.

“I am delighted to say that 85 farmers have been given agrochemicals such as pesticides and herbicides, to protect their crops against unwanted weeds and insects.

“Cutlasses and five palm tree seedlings were distributed per each ward to all the farmers in the 13-ward local government.

“I would have loved to celebrate the farmers in a big way while distributing the items, because they are very important in our society.

“We are putting into consideration the precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic ; therefore, we decided to distribute the items to them through their wards.

“Similarly, in order to enhance the farmers’ easy movement of their produce from their farms to the markets or their barns, the rural roads have been rehabilitated and are now motorable.

“My administration is passionate about the wellbeing and success of the farmers; I am delighted to join Dr Kayode Fayemi, in promoting the development of agriculture in Ekiti.”

The chairman assured the farmers of his council’s continued supports. (NAN)