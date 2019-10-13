Judex Okoro, Calabar

Local farmers in Cross River State have unveiled a new farming technology that would help maximise yield and boost income.

The technology, maize/cassava inter-cropping method, is made possible with support from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Sasakawa Africa Association, a Japanese NGO.

The state coordinator of Sasakawa Ekok Ntum, who disclosed this during the 2019 Media Field Day organised by Sasakawa, said the farming technique was also made possible with support from African Cassava Agronomy Initiative as well as researchers from the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, Ibadan.

He said the farming technology had passed through three stages including research, validation and dissemination, emphasising that they were now at the third stage where the technology was being disseminated to individual farmers in the state.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Sasakawa Africa Association, Professor Sani Miko, said the technology had been validated and assured that the association would sustain its support to farmers to ensure that they succeed in their farming endeavour.

Commending all the development partners, the chairman of Okumaya Multi Purpose Association, Pulin Agazuma, said the new farming technology had real immense benefit to farmers as evident in the exponential increase in their output.

“We have experienced a new thing because the planting is different; there is reduced work labour and also there is general efficiency in cultivating cassava and maize,” he said.