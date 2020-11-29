(By Adedeji Egbebi, NAN)

The Chairman, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Akinola Oladunjoye, has appealed to residents to maintain a high level of hygiene to curb the spread of infectious diseases in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oladunjoye made the appeal during the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday in Eda Oniyo.

Oladunjoye said that diseases could only strive in a dirty environment, adding that whenever the environment was clean, the residents would live a healthy lifestyle.

He said that his administration had been working hard to ensure that both welfare and health conditions of his people were given utmost priority.

“I want to appeal to every resident of Eda Oniyo and other people living in the communities under the Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti to always maintain regular hygiene.

“It has become very important for us to curb the spread of deadly diseases in our communities to save the lives of both young and old people.

“Wastes should be taken to the appropriate dump site and not dump in the drains or on the roadsides, to avoid people contracting diseases such as cholera, malaria and other infectious diseases.

“I want to appeal to our traditional rulers, chiefs and parents to always educate our people, children and youths on the benefits of indulging in proper hygiene,” he said.