From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume has decried the poor state of local government areas and appealed to state governors to deploy allocated funds to the areas for the provision of quality service delivery for those at the grassroots.

Akume, who made the appeal at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State at a 2-day retreat for Local Government Chairmen/Executives, stressed on the need for governors allow local governments to thrive as it would boost grassroots development

In a statement yesterday by the Director of Press, Osagie Jacob Julie, he noted that bad governance over the years had led to increased wave of crimes and social maladies as banditry, kidnapping, cultism and rural urban migration.

Meanwhile Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwen, lamented that the revenue sharing formular by the Federal Government had posed a great problem for LGCs over the years as it was not a fair and equitable sharing formular.

Also, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Anthonia Ekpa, noted that the theme, “Good Governance, Resource Mobilization and Public Financial Management For Rural Areas Development,” was carefully chosen as good governance ensures development in all areas of a State.

Akwa Ibom, she noted represented a state experiencing good governance hence, the choice of Akwa Ibom for the hosting of the retreat.

The meeting had in attendance the Honourable Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba who was represented by Prof. Ayodele Olumide, the Technical Adviser to the DG Budget Office.