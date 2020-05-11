The ancestral home of late Nigerian quarter miler, Sunday Bada in Odomogun quarters, Ilaere Ogidi in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State came alive on Sunday, as his mother, Mrs. Funmilayo Bada got a soul lifting gift of N50, 000, food items such as rice, semovita and beverages from Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The gesture was part of Dare’s commitment to assisting mothers of fallen stars that had contributed to the development of Nigerian Sports.

Mrs. Bada expressed gratitude to the Minister for lending support to her, especially on mothers’ day.

She said she felt delighted that the Minister deemed it fit to assist her, years after the passage of her son. Bada died on December 12th 2011.

He was a member of the 4×400 relay team that won silver for Nigeria at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Until his death, he was the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Dare had earlier extended the same gesture to the mothers of Rashidi Yekini and Samuel Okwaraji.