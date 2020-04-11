Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 176 violators of the lockdown order of the Delta State Government have been convicted in the last three days by mobile courts across the three senatorial districts of the state while 67 others were discharged.

Further breakdown of the figures showed that in Asaba, 127 were arraigned, 89 sentenced and 38 discharged, while 45 were arraigned in Ughelli with 14 discharged and 31 sentenced; and in Warri, 71 were arraigned, 56 sentenced and 15 discharged.

The lockdown which took effect from April 1, was declared by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a measure to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

But the mobile courts were set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro few days ago following reported cases of violation of the order.

They were arraigned under the Delta State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 punishable under section 5 of the Quarantine Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, and Delta State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 punishable under Section 203 of the Criminal Code Law, CAP C21, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.