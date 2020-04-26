Fred Itua, Abuja

A Mobile Court sitting at the Eagle Square in Abuja, has convicted five clerics. They were three Imams and two pastors who were convicted for violating the presidential order shutting down the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The conviction was handed down by by a presiding magistrate, Idayat Akonni who sentenced them to one month imprisonment.

Magistrate Akonni, however, gave them an option of a fine of N5, 000 in addition to a supervised community service for one day.

Those convicted were Imam Abdullahi Mohammed of Gwarinpa Estate, Imam Suleiman Idris of Mobi close, Area 11, Garki and Deputy Imam Useni Umar of the same address.

Others were Pastor Phillips Olumbori of Celestial Church of Christ, Lugbe and Rev Moses Chinedu of Mercy City Gospel Centre, Aco Estate, Lugbe.

Addressing jounalists after the court verdict, the Chairman FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on Covid-19 operations, Attah Ikharo, said the various mobile courts which sat at different locations within the territory, convicted over 73 violators on Sunday.

Speaking on the judgment, he said: “The verdict, though mild, is a welcome development. Those sentenced should be worried because they are now ex-convicts having been found guilty and sentenced by a competent court of law.”

Attah wondered “why it has become very difficult for custodians and enforcers of divine laws to obey national laws that do not prohibit or infringe on their freedom of religion?”