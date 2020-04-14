Ben Dunno, Warri

Indigenes of the thirty-six (36) communities that made up Udu Kingdom in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday, April 13th, having received the food items donated by the Council Chairman, Chief Jite Brown, to reduce the burden of the lockdown in the area.

Making the presentation of the food items which included yams, onions, rice, beans and garri, to the President-General of Udu Kingdom, Chief Godwin Notoma, in the presence of the presidents of the communities, the council boss said the gesture goes beyond political party affiliations.

He urged those saddled with the responsibility of sharing the food items to ensure that the vulnerable, especially disabled and the aged persons in all the communities, were carried along.

According to him, “having obseŕved the pains of people in my local government area since this nationwide lockdown was announced by both the federal and state governments, I then decided to do something in my own little way to alleviate the burden of my people.”

“This gesture you are seeing here today was even more compelling on me as it fell within the period of Easter celebration when our Christian brothers and sisters, including the elderly and children, were supposed to be rejoicing over the triumph of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, over death through His resurrection.

“This was why I took it upon myself to put smiles on the faces of my people by making this donation to cheer them up at this trying period of COVID-19 lockdown that all hopes are not lost and they should keep faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season to heal our dear state, nation and the entire world at this critical moment,” he said.

“Let me make this categorically clear to those that would be in charge of sharing these food items that it must not be shared along political party affiliations or patronage, but to all and sundry indigenes of Udu Kingdom, as we are all passing through these difficult times together.”

Chief Brown also noted: “Let me appeal to you all that in all you do with these food items, the interest of the vulnerable, especially those with one form of disabilities or the other in all the communities, are well protected alongside the elderly and the women.”

In his response, the President-General of Udu Kingdom, Chief Notona, assured that the food items would be delivered to all the 36 communities through their presidents and representatives who were present at the occasion.

He disclosed that the presidents of the communities have been instructed to ensure that the oldest men and women in each family, numbering more than 1,064 are identified to take delivery of these items and share accordingly to all family members.

Thanking the council boss for his kind gesture, Chief Notona urged others public-spirited sons and daughters of Udu Kingdom who were well established to emulate the philanthropy of the chairman.