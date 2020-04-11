Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 90 households of different faith benefitted from relief packages distributed by the Nigeria Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Saturday, in different parts of Abuja.

The relief items who comprises of rice, detergent and other condiments, was meant to cushion the effect of total lockdown declared by the Federal Government as part of measures to contain community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria.

Director of Administration, NSCIA, Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozie Nwoha, who led the team that visited Mpape community in Abuja, told journalists that the targeted recipients, expectedly, are widows, aged, people with special needs as well as some unemployed persons in FCT.

He explained that the intervention was being administered through the platform of NSCIA’s non-profit organization, Mission for Education, Socials and Health (MESH) which had long identified the households that are qualified to benefit from the largesse.

He, however, appealed to philanthropic Nigerians, particularly Muslims to support the “Muslim Coalition Against COVID-19” which, he said, is a conglomerate of about 45 Islamic Organisations being coordinated by Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), to respond to the basic needs of the people during the period of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Programme Officer, MESH, Mrs. Oladipopo Kadijat, explained that the intervention was to complement the efforts being put in place by the Committee of Imams Initiatives to provide for the needy during the period of the lockdown.

She also explained that the beneficiaries were never selected based tribe, religious or political disposition but strictly based on their economic situation and other needs.

Photo caption

1) Director of Administration, NSCIA, Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozie Nwoha speaking to journalists during the outreach

2) Programme Officer, MESH, Mrs. Oladipopo Kadijat speaking to journalists during the outreach.

3) Relief items for distribution