The Adada State Movement has warned those who allow persons flouting the inter-state lockdown order by the Federal Government to sneak into the state to desist from it.

The Public Relations Officer of Adada State Movement, Chief James Ugwu, who issued the warning, said that those subverting the order aimed at curtailing the spread of Coronavirus are murderers.

Ugwu who was reacting to cases of vehicles laden with passengers who were turned back at some Enugu State boundaries with Kogi and Benue states, said it was unimaginable that efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the local government chairmen in the area in curtailing the spread of the virus by physically touring the borders and providing logistics for those manning various places are being thwarted by unscrupulous elements.

His words: “I commend the governor for his approach. He doesn’t sleep; he goes to boundaries to ensure compliance. Unfortunately, some people don’t know that they are committing murder by disobeying the rules. When government restricts movement on borders, how on earth would anybody collect whatever bribe to allow somebody to cross over? The governor has provided all the logistics needed for this exercise, yet people still collect bribes from commuters to enter Enugu. If anybody dies in such process, whoever collected such bribe is the cause. It is clear that people still come into the state under these restrictions.”

Ugwu, a former council chairman, called for the establishment of taskforce networks in every community to assist security operatives in arresting people who flout the rules.