The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, on Sunday urged Christians to show more love and mercy to their neighbours this period of COVID-19 affliction on Nigeria.

Martins said in a sermon in Lagos that such acts would demonstate faith in God and help Christians to access God’s mercy.

He gave the sermon at the celebration of Divine Mercy Mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

The mass was broadcast live on Channel 198 on DSTV to enable Catholic faithful to be part of it from their homes, due to government’s stay-at-home order to curb COVID-19 spread.

“As we celebrate divine mercy today, the message is for us to renew our faith in the mercy of God,” the archbishop said.

He said that there was the need to completely trust in God’s mercy at all times.

The cleric said that God, by his mercy, would forgive repented sinners who asked for forgiveness.

He advised christians not to condemn or judge any sinner but pray for the person to change.

According to him, God demands deeds of mercy which are to arise from love of God and show of mercy to neighbours through deeds, words and prayers.

He said: “Say a word of mercy to everyone, pray for your neighbours and do good to them to show that the love of God is abundant.

“During this lockdown, we have seen our people showing love by making donations and providing relief items for the poor.

“We commend our parishioners who have provided for the poor.”

He advised those in charge of distributing palliatives provided by governments to ensure that the items would get to the right people. (NAN)