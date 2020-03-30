To avoid creating more chaos to the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)alongside the Ministry of Finance, yesterday, secured approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to exempt key players in the financial services sector from the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) curfew.

The disclosure was contained in a joint statement released by Zainab Ahmed, the Finance Minister, and Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Sunday in his nationwide broadcast, imposed a total lockdown restricting movements in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Addressing Nigerians, the President said: “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30, 2020.

“This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States. He urged all citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.

All businesses and offices within these locations should also be fully closed during this period, President Buhari ordered.

But in the joint statement yesterday, the duo said: “In the light of the devastating effects of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on many countries around the world, we applaud and appreciate the appropriate and proactive restrictions in personal and vehicular movement directed by President Muhammadu Buhari in his speech of Sunday, March 29, 2020.

“We would like to inform the general public and all affected stakeholders that we have obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during this time.”

They further advised relevant staff of affected outfits and agencies to be on the look out for further instructions from their immediate bosses and urged all Nigerians to be patient, cooperative and united as all hands are on deck to defeat this virus.