The Borno House of Assembly on Wednesday postponed indefinitely its resumption for plenary scheduled for April 23, following the total lockdown announced by Gov. Babagana Zulum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum had in a broadcast announced a total lockdown in the state on Wednesday effective from 10.30p.m.

A statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr Ibrahim Ngulde, said the house would continue to remain committed in serving the people of the state.

“In accordance with the House Standing Order (V) Rule 5 (2-3), I am directed by Hon. Speaker, RT. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan to postpone the House sitting earlier scheduled for Thursday, 23rd April, 2020 until further notice.

“This is due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, which had claimed one live.

“He also urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the rules and protocols of the committee on Covid-19 in the state to avert the spread of the virus,” Ngulde said. (NAN)