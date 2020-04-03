Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo state chapter, has urged faithful to be deligent and pray daily for God’s intervention following lockdown order by the government.

The CAN state Chairman, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, made the call when he spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Akanmu said that the lockdown order on church activities was to curtail spread of the Coronavirus as many members could contact it easily due to the sitting arrangement.

“Any one with this infection can transfer to uncountable people in a short period unnoticed when they mixed.

“Closure of church building does not mean closure of the hearts of members who make up the church. It is just a place where christians assemble to worship God without distractions.

“We should not see it as closed heaven, all we need now is to be praying fervently for the eradication of the disease which is for a while.

“We will soon return to the system of fellowshiping that we are used to, God will certainly see us through with sound health but we must take care of ourselves while maintaining all preventive measures,” he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Vincent Ajiboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Assembly Parish, Ibadan urged Christians to return to God and call on Him using 2Chron. 7:14.

He also said faithful should use the opportunity to restore their relationship with God, meditate deeper into the scriptures, pray seriously, have a sober reflection and repentant heart.

Ajiboye noted that such trying period should be strictly for indoor devotions, prayers while pastors on their part should have regular checks on members to guide, exalt and pray for them.

“Wealth no longer counts, private jets are useless, one is confined to just one room in a mansion, the 10,000 capacity church/mosque buildings now run empty, no more driving in convoy.

“Money becomes useless as there is no where to lavish it, no parties to attend, all of a sudden the only thing that matters is to breathe.

“Almighty God is reminding us that the most precious gift in life is the air we breathe.

“Life is telling the whole world that the supreme God still watches and has the universe in His hands, it’s time to mend our ways and make a choice between heaven and hell.

“This is like the plague God demonstrated in Egypt in the Bible, this one now the whole world is shaking as everything comes to stand still, God is incharge of the hearts, our bodies are just ordinary containers that will be given back to earth.

“God is proving to us that all we pursue on earth without Him is vanity, we came to the world naked and will return to the creator naked, without carrying anything along,” he said.

The Pastor further noted that God was using the plague to remind His children of the end time.

“God wants to remind us that the trumpet can sound anytime we least expect; it’s time for all nations to leave their comfort zones and face the reality of life,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government recently declared a dusk to down curfew and banned public gatherings of more than 10 persons which include churches.

Many Churches in the state, especially in Ibadan metropolis, had not been holding weekly and Sunday services as a result of this.(NAN)