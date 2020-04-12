The celebration of the Easter by Christians in Kwara on Sunday was low-key amidst a total lockdown due to the state government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin reports that residents complied with the stay at home order of the government and stayed away from congregational services.

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, expressed gladness for being alive though they said this was with mixed feelings.

They decried not being able to gather together with other Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Christ and pray against the coronavirus pandemic.

A resident, Mrs. Abigail Oyebanji said ” we are happy because the lockdown has not stopped the significance of today, and because we are alive and healthy to celebrate.

“Some nations cannot celebrate because of the rate at which people are dying, our hearts and prayers are with them.

“May the death and resurrection of Christ bring healing,” she said.

Mr Oladele Oladipo, another resident, said, ”the Bible makes us understand that in everything, we should give thanks, knowing that even in our thanksgiving, our prayers will be answered.”

NAN reports that there was strong compliance as most of the roads in the state capital were deserted.

Some of the highways monitored were the Ajase-Ipo- Offa Garage road, Pipeline-Gaa- Akanbi road and Olorunsogo-Agbabiaka road.

NAN also reports that there were security operatives manning major junctions and strategic spots in the metropolis. (NAN).